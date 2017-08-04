Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Africa — Where William Proposed to Kate!

And a very happy birthday to you, Meghan Markle!

The Suits actress was spotted with her boyfriend of nearly a year, Prince Harry, heading off to Africa for a safari vacation on her 36th birthday, according to The Sun.

Wearing matching baseball caps and with their arms around one another, Harry and Markle walked across the airport tarmac carrying their bags and big smiles on their faces. Markle also carried what looks to be a framed photo covered in bubble wrap.

“Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time,” a source told The Sun, who obtained the photos, of the birthday getaway. “He’s made the trip incredibly romantic. They’ll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp under the stars.”

The destination is sure to raise some questions — after all, Africa is where Prince William took the then-Kate Middleton to pop the question seven years ago.

“Who knows what will happen when they’re watching a sensational African sunset together?” the source said. “Maybe he’ll get down on one knee. Harry regards Africa as his spiritual home and has often talked of how he can get away from it all there.”

Harry has often spoken about his love for Africa, calling it the place where “I feel more like myself than anywhere in the world.”

“Obviously he wants to show Meghan what an amazing place it is and create new memories together,” the source told The Sun. “Harry’s done a lot of conservation work in Africa with endangered el­e­phants and black rhinos and he’ll show them to the woman he wants to marry.”