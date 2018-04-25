Somber Morning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as They Attend Veterans' Memorial Service

Former Army officer Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle honored fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans during a dawn service to mark Anzac Day in the U.K. on Wednesday.

The couple took part in the poignant ceremony, which included readings, a moment of silence and the reciting of national anthems. They walked to the Australian memorial, where Harry, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, laid a wreath and signed a book of remembrance.

Anzac Day commemorates the first major battle involving Australian and New Zealand forces during World War One. It has been honored in London since the first anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1916, when King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey.

While it was Markle’s first time attending such a service, she made sure to recognize the tradition of wearing a poppy.

The actress wore a symbolic representation of the flower on the lapel of her long grey trench. The poppy is worn in remembrance of those who died in war.

In addition to her coat, Markle wore a high-necked black long-sleeved dress and a wide-brimmed black hat.

She paired her look with simple black heels and a black Gucci clutch.

While many who served in the armed forces wore their uniforms to the service, Harry opted to wear civilian clothes.

In a nod to his military service and the service and sacrifice of all those in the military, the prince wore his medals.

Harry wears an Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal and Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal while the badge around his neck symbolizes he is a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

While the service is a serious one, the soon-to-be-married couple could not help but steal a few loving glances at each other.

Anzac Day is an important tradition for the royal family. In April 2015, Harry and his father Prince Charles traveled to Turkey for the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign during World War I.

Issues facing veterans are an important cause for Harry. He launched his Paralympic-style Invictus Games — for wounded and recovering service members and veterans from around the world— in London in 2014, followed by Orlando in 2016 and Toronto in 2017. This year’s games will take place in Sydney in October.

Later in the day, Meghan and Harry will take part in a service of commemoration and thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

The somber outing comes just two days after the birth of Harry’s newest nephew. Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child on Monday — a little prince.