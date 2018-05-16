Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Announced All 10 Members of Their Adorable Bridal Party!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have the cutest group of bridesmaids and page boys on their royal wedding day — 10 of them, in fact!

Leading the pack are royal siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3. Harry’s royal nephew and niece will reprise their roles from their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May.

Several of Harry and Meghan’s godchildren and children of their friends will also serve in the bridal party.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Here’s who will be joining George and Charlotte in their bridal party duties:

Miss Florence van Cutsem, 3, daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, and a goddaughter of Harry. Florence is also the cousin of one of Prince William and Kate’s most memorable bridesmaids, Grace van Custem.

Grace van Custem (left) Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Miss Remi Litt, 6, and her sister Rylan, 7, daughters of Benita Litt, LA-based brand curator and bag designer, and Darren Litt. Both girls are Meghan’s goddaughters.

Meghan with Benita Litt and her daughters Meghan Markle/Instagram

Miss Ivy Mulroney, 4, the daughter of Jessica Mulroney, a stylist and friend who has been helping Meghan, and Benedict Mulroney, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Miss Zalie Warren, 2, daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren, and a goddaughter of Harry.

Jasper Dyer, 6, son of Harry’s old friend and mentor Mark Dyer and his American wife Amanda.

Twins Brian and John Mulroney, 7, the brothers of Ivy and son of the Mulroneys.

The palace says the designer of their their outfits will be revealed on the day of the wedding.

As Kensington Palace announced at a briefing earlier this month, Meghan has decided not to have a maid of honor.

“She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” a palace spokesman said. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”

Harry, however, will have a best man. His older brother, Prince William, will stand by his side just as Harry did for William on his wedding day on 2011.