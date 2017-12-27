Meghan Markle seamlessly blended in with fiancé Prince Harry‘s family during her first-ever royal Christmas.

During Prince Harry’s special edition of Radio 4’s Today program on Wednesday — which included a chat with Barack Obama where the duo discussed their common focus of building leaders for the next generation — the 33-year-old called Meghan’s first Christmas “fantastic.”

“She really enjoyed it,” he said. “The family loved having her there.”

The royal also revealed the engaged couple stayed with Prince William and Kate Middleton, where they hung out with their children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

“There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time,” he said. “We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

He added of Meghan adapting to family traditions, “She’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

Meghan brought some American charm on Monday when she joined her husband-to-be and the rest of his family for church services in the English countryside.

The 36-year-old actress walked to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene with William and Princess Kate wearing a tan coat, brown suede boots and a dark brown wool beret for the chilly morning walk. She looped her hand in Harry’s arm as they followed closely behind Prince Philip.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry The Image Direct

Meghan also debuted the perfect curtsy when she greeted Queen Elizabeth, mastering the time-honored sign of respect to the monarch even with Princess Kate, a seasoned pro at the bow and dip, by her side.

Also during the BBC interview, Harry was asked if former President Obama would be on the guest list for May’s wedding festivities.

“I don’t know about that – we haven’t even put the invite or the guest list together,” Harry replied. “Who knows if he’s going to be invited or not? I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”

Although Harry has worked closely with both Barack and Michelle Obama on multiple occasions — including when Barack and former Vice President Joe Biden recently attended a basketball game at the Invictus Games in Toronto and when Harry traveled to the Obama’s home city of Chicago for the Obama Foundation Summit in October — the British government is reportedly concerned that President Donald Trump will be offended if he is left off the guest list.

Barack Obama and Prince Harry Kensington Palace/Instagram

Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Kensington Palace Twitter

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan have told government aides that they’d like to invite the former first couple to their May 19 nuptials. But this desire reportedly has the U.K. government nervous that Trump will be displeased that if his predecessor snags an invite and he does not — especially before he’s even had a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth herself.

“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness,” a source told The Sun. “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen.”