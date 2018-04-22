Prince Harry at the Finish Line! The Royal Groom-to-Be Supports Runners at the London Marathon

Prince Harry was the No. 1 cheerleader at Sunday’s London Marathon.

There to show his support, Harry cheered on runners before handing out prizes to the winners of the elite men, women, wheelchair and IPC races.

He also had a chance to chat with members of the marathon’s staff, as well as the on-site first aid team from St. John Ambulance.

Harry attended the marathon as part of his role as patron for the London Marathon Charitable Trust. It’s his third year in a row attending the annual event, though this time, he did it so solo — in 2017, Harry had brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton by his side.

It’s been a busy weekend for Harry, who attended a reception for the Invictus Games on Saturday with his fiancée, Meghan Markle, before attending a concert for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday later that day.

On Monday morning, he and Meghan will attend a memorial service for the late Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racially charged attack in April 1993.