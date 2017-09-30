Prince Harry celebrated the end of his third annual Invictus Games with the support of two very special people: former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden.

The 33-year-old royal — who created the multi-sport international event specifically for wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel — was joined by the Bidens to watch the wheelchair basketball finals Saturday at Mattamy Athletics Centre in Toronto, Canada.

They sure seemed to be enjoying themselves too, smiling and cheering in the stands as the game went on.

The Bidens first swung by the Invictus Games on Friday alongside former President Barack Obama to watch another game of wheelchair basketball.

Spectators leapt to their feet to catch a glimpse of Obama and Harry as they walked into the arena, snapping photos on their phones. After making their entrance, the two walked over to greet and shake hands with the athletes who would be playing in the game. When they sat down, they were joined by the Bidens.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, who was a huge supporter of the Games previously, was not in attendance as she had a speaking engagement at Inbound 2016 in Boston.

Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014. The title comes from the Latin word Invictus, meaning unconquered or undefeated.

“These guys do not want sympathy,” Harry told PEOPLE exclusively in 2016. “They view it as an opportunity to put on a show for all those people who have supported them.”

The games are similar to the U.S. Warrior Games, which was created in 2010 by the United States Department of Defense. Harry says he was inspired to create his own event after seeing a British team compete in the Warrior Games in 2013.

The inaugural Invictus Games took place at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2014 – after just 10 months of planning. Several hundred competitors from over 13 countries took place, including U.S. military members.

The second took place last year in Orlando, Florida, when the number of competitors grew to 500 from 15 countries across 10 sporting events, such as wheelchair basketball, swimming and indoor rowing.

A fourth annual games are set for next year in Sydney, Australia.

President Donald Trump did not attend the event in Toronto, but First Lady Melania Trump did. She met with Harry on Sept. 23 in Toronto, where he thanked her for attending the games.

The first lady led a U.S. delegation to the Paralympic-style games. Her trip to the event was her first solo trip out of the country since her husband assumed the presidency in January.

Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, also made a much-anticipated appearance at the Invictus Games, first, at the opening ceremonies on Sept. 23, and then during a wheelchair tennis match on Monday — where she entered hand-in-hand with Harry.

Fans are hoping that Markle, 36, will be by Harry’s side at the Games’ closing ceremonies Saturday evening.