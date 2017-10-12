Prince Harry Is Set to Visit Chicago on Halloween — and Reunite With Michelle Obama!

It’s going to be a very Harry Halloween.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry will visit Chicago on Oct. 31 for the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation. The visit means a reunion with his pal and fellow champion of veterans, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

It won’t be quite as big of a reunion for Harry and former President Barack Obama, who sat side-by-side at a basketball game during the Invictus Games earlier this month in Toronto, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden.

During the Chicago visit, Harry will discuss the power of youth leadership to lead change at a local and global level. In particular, he’ll address his work with the Full Effect project, an initiative in Nottingham in the U.K. that aims to open up opportunities for young people.

Harry has a close friendship with the Obama family. Along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, he welcomed them for dinner at Kensington Palace last year. He has previously partnered with Michelle several times on initiatives and events for veterans, including the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida. And clearly, the friendship is still going strong: Beyond the Invictus Games appearances, Barack Obama also visited Harry at Kensington Palace again this past May.

“The three of them have built up a relationship with the [now former] President and First Lady over the years,” a source told PEOPLE of the former first couple’s relationship with Harry, William and Kate.

This trip will mark Harry’s first visit to the Midwestern city. And while in Chicago, Harry may want to look to girlfriend Meghan Markle for advice and recommendations: She spent her college years just outside the Windy City, at Northwestern University.