Everything Handsome Prince Harry Has Been Up to at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto
Prince Harry has been charming crowds and greeting competitors since the moment he arrived in Toronto for this year’s Invictus Games — and he’s looked pretty handsome while doing so
By Simon Perry•@SPerryPeoplemag
Prince Harry arrived in Toronto for the third Invictus Games on Friday, Sept. 22, where he's set to watch a week of Paralympic-style competition between veterans.
Shortly after touching down in Toronto, Harry wasted no time and started meeting with athletes from various countries during their training sessions on Friday.
The royal kicked off events leading up to the games by attending a special meeting that highlighted how sports can benefit the competitors and their families.
Richard Hobson, an American veteran, praised Harry for bringing attention to the issues that plague veterans after they return home. "The way he talks and the body language and the way he acts, you can see the passion that he has for all of this," Hobson said. "What he brings to this is such a big spotlight on a huge issue. I've been in the army for ten years and never heard of it until I met [my wife] two years ago."
American veteran Invictus Elizabeth Marks, who memorably gave her medal back to Harry after last year's games in Orlando, told PEOPLE about the difference Harry has made in the lives of the Invictus competitors. "He really is a big brother to all of us," she says. "He's taken us under his wing and loved and cares and believes in what's happening."
In a playful moment with the Australian team, Harry pretends to kick a cuddly kangaroo toy (the team's "mascot.") "I thought he was going to punt it into the pool for a second," competitor Chris Clark tells PEOPLE. "He has a good sense of humor."
Clark had previously met Harry in the lead-up to the games last year. "He's a very approachable young man," Clark says of the ex-army officer. "His experiences being very similar to a lot of us makes it a lot easier to connect."
On Saturday, Prince Harry met with U.S. first lady Melania Trump for the first time as she lead the USA team delegation to the Invictus Games “Thank you. Thank you so much for coming,” Harry said.
Harry showed off his sweet side while playing with some children after his visit at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto — Canada’s largest addiction and mental health hospital. “He was so lovely and really humble and genuine. You can see his love for children comes out very well,” remarked one of the children’s mother.
In an adorable moment, Harry reaches out to pet a puppy outside the hospital.
