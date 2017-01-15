Prince Harry Introduces Meghan Markle to Princess Kate and Charlotte: Report

Meghan Markle is meeting the family!

On Tuesday, Prince Harry introduced his girlfriend to sister-in-law Princess Kate and niece Princess Charlotte, The Sun reported.

Kate, who celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday, traveled from her Norfolk home Anmer Hall down to London on Tuesday for the meeting — which took place at the Kensington Palace apartment she shares with Prince William and their family. Prince George stayed behind for school, but 20-month-old Charlotte joined her mom on the trip.

Markle, 35, had already met William two months ago. In November, William sent a message of support about his brother’s relationship.

As for her meeting with Kate, The Sun reports all went “really well” — with Markle even gifting the Duchess of Cambridge with a leather-bound “dream diary” as a birthday present.

The Suits actress got to spend sometime with Charlotte, too, “who she just adored,” according to The Sun.

“Kate was really looking forward to meeting Meghan and she knew how important it was to Harry,” a source told The Sun. “Obviously Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died when he was very young so Kate really fulfills that older sister/maternal role. They are very close and he really values her opinion on girlfriends.”

Harry and Markle have been inseparable recently — even taking their first romantic getaway together over the New Year.

The pair traveled to Tromsø, Norway, where they enjoyed whale-watching, sunsets in the snow and watched the Aurora Borealis.

Though they picked out a 6-foot fir Christmas tree together in early December, Harry and Meghan did not spend the holidays with each other as they both spent time with their families instead.

Markle celebrated Christmas in her own home base of Toronto, Canada, with her family, and the next day she was spotted heading to a yoga class with her mother, Doria Ragland.

Meanwhile, Harry joined a cold-ridden Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family (sans Prince William, Princess Kate and their children) for their annual holiday festivities in Sandringham.

After months of keeping their romance a secret, the pair’s relationship was confirmed in late October. They first met in May when he stopped over in Toronto — where Markle films her hit USA show — before his Orlando Invictus Games.

Then on Dec. 14, the two were snapped together for the first time, walking along Piccadilly and Shaftesbury Avenue in the heart of Central London, after seeing the play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on the West End, PEOPLE confirmed.