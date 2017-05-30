Prince Harry Hosts His First Buckingham Palace Garden Party!

Party at the palace!

Prince Harry hosted current and former members of the military at the annual Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The royal, 32, led the party on behalf of the organization, which provides entertainment and recreation for thousands of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

The event marks Harry’s first solo garden party at the palace. In previous years, the event has been hosted by Prince Andrew, Princess Anna and the Queen.

Prince William and Princess Kate joined Queen Elizabeth for the first royal garden party of the season on May 16. Each year, the Queen hosts three garden parties on the grounds of Buckingham Palace and one in Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

Harry, who is a former British Army officer, started the day meeting with veterans who will represent the U.K. at this year’s Invictus Games in Toronto on Tuesday.

He started the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded servicemen and women and is known for his support of those in the armed forces.

Despite being well trained and flying a multi-million dollar Apache helicopter during his second tour of Afghanistan in 2012-13, Harry told PEOPLE last year about how powerless he felt as he flew missions to save lives.

“You turn up and you think you’re invincible in a super-duper aircraft, but you’re helpless,” he said. “Then I come back and I say, ‘How can I use my name and that spotlight to the best effect?’ ” Creating the Games, he noted, was “almost like a cure for that pain I had back then.”