Prince Harry Honors His Grandmother’s Legacy: ‘She Has Shown the Importance of Selfless Commitment’

Prince Harry spoke passionately on Thursday about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s leadership beginning at age 26, when she ascended the throne.

“The Queen, who assumed the challenge of leadership at such a young age herself, has shown us all the importance of selfless commitment and service,” Harry said at the 2017 Queen’s Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace. “I know all of us aspire to the standard that she has set for people throughout the Commonwealth and the world.”

“At home and abroad, I see people – especially young people – doing incredible things. Young people are using this technology more than ever to be a force for good and positive change in their communities,” he continued. “They are creative and innovative, and most importantly, they are committed to making the world a better, more optimistic, and compassionate place.

“That’s why I am honored to welcome this year’s award winners here tonight. The Queen’s Young Leaders award recognizes what these incredible young people have achieved – not for themselves, but for others – for their peers, for their communities, for their environment, and for those less fortunate.”

One of the award recipients was Alex Holmes, also recently received the Diana Award for his Anti-Bullying Ambassadors program.

“This award means a lot to me, the 9-year-old bullied Alex who didn’t have a voice definitely has a voice now. I’m so proud of how far this idea I had at my school has come,” Holmes said in a statement. “It’s down to people believing in me and I’m delighted Queen’s Young Leaders are now supporting my work. I’m looking forward to learning from other leaders about their success, challenges and experience and I’m certain this will inspire me to continue my own work and future projects.”

The Queen’s Young Leaders Program was established in 2014 by The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust in partnership with Comic Relief, The Royal Commonwealth Society and the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Continuing Education, in recognition of The Queen’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

The Queen’s Young Leaders receive bespoke training, mentoring and networking opportunities, and take part in a week-long residential program in London, to empower them to build on the work they are leading in their communities, which is changing the lives of others for the better.