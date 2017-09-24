Prince Harry Hangs Out with Invictus Athletes — and Gives a Service Dog a Head Rub

When Prince Harry went on a behind-the-scenes tour of the athletics stadium at his Paralympic-style Invictus Games, it was more than just the competitors who caught his eye.

“He was mainly talking to Knoxville, my puppy,” says Stefan Leroy, whose service dog received a princely pat on Sunday.

Leroy adds, “He got to play with him for a little bit. He was saying he was a good boy and beautiful looking.”

The 26-year-old former army sergeant — who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan in 2012 — says Harry, 33, “was encouraging us all.”

For Christy Wise, 30, co-captain of the US Team, it was a chance to exchange some light-hearted banter with the prince as he toured the facility.

“I was carrying my leg and he was ‘Are you carrying you own leg or someone else’s?’ ” she says. “I was like, ‘My own leg this time.’ ”

Wise continues, “He just hangs out with us. He’s all about this. He knows the athletes and is not here to take the picture and leave.”

Prince Harry makes a new friend and catches up with an old one – last year's USA Team captain Will Reynolds @InvictusToronto pic.twitter.com/JBM8oDWSJq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 24, 2017

The serving pilot of Reno, Nevada, severed her right leg when she was hit by a motorboat while paddle-boarding in the sea near Shalimar, Florida, in April 2015. When she took a dive down to swim away from the boat, the propeller cut into her.

She received a bronze medal from Harry following the 100m race. He embraced all the medal-winners in the trackside ceremony.

“I just gave him a hug and tried to keep it short,” Wise adds.

In the 200-meter race later, she came in third, after she stumbled when she kicked her ankle with the prosthetic. And then, in a moment that summed up what the Invictus Games are all about, the other racers waited for her and then hugged her at the finish line.

She says, “Sarah Rudder and I train together and are good friends. It’s all about being out here.”

She is looking forward to rowing on Tuesday. “I usually have an disadvantage because I’m an above-the-knee amputee and the other girls are below-the-knee. But in rowing it kind of evens the playing field a little.”

Leroy and Wise are among around 550 competitors from 17 nations taking part in competition until September 30 in Toronto, Canada.