Prince Harry is taking another step in his ongoing campaign to promote testing for HIV.

The prince, 33, who has taken two tests in public himself (including one with Rihanna), headed to a pop-up shop run by a charity linked to his late mother, Princess Diana.

The royal visited the Terrence Higgins Trust (THT) HIV testing center in Hackney, north London Wednesday to launch this year’s National HIV Testing Week. During his visit he watched a live demonstration and met some the shop’s volunteers.

“So the instructions are idiot-proof for people like myself?” Harry asked as he learned about the HIV self test kits, which require a simple finger-prick and can give results within just 15 minutes.

One of the volunteers has recently been diagnosed with HIV after using a self-test kit and is now receiving treatment.

Prince Harry speaks to @THTorguk volunteer, Andrew Bates, who was diagnosed with HIV last year. He told HRH he wants ‘to be an advocate for HIV positive people, & show the world that life doesn't end after getting an HIV diagnosis.’ pic.twitter.com/IkzfvdBjRF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 15, 2017

He also helped the volunteers hand out self-test kits and was shown how at-risk groups are engaging with the upcoming campaign week through the shop’s social media zone.

The awareness-raising week, which runs from Nov. 18-25, aims to increase the acceptance of HIV testing within the most affected groups, by dispelling the stigma that surrounds the virus.

Harry has followed in his mother’s footsteps by putting the fight against the stigma of HIV and AIDS at the center of his public work. He has also set up a charity Sentebale to help children affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, Africa.

The THT organization is the largest voluntary sector provider of HIV and sexual health services in the U.K., and works to empower and support people living with HIV to lead healthy lives, and to eradicate stigma and discrimination in the most at-risk communities.