Prince Harry Is a Feminist, Meghan Markle Confirms (As If You Needed Another Reason to Love Him)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be from two different sides of the pond, but they share at least one common value: They’re both feminists.

Meghan confirmed as much during Thursday’s visit to Cardiff, Wales, where she and Harry meet with the crowds who waited to greet them outside Cardiff Castle. One fan, Jessica Phillips, 23, told Meghan how she admired her outspoken views on women’s rights and feminism.

“He’s a feminist too, so there’s that,” Meghan told Phillips.

“She was so lovely,” said Phillips. “I said it was really lovely to have a feminist in the royal family, and she said Harry is a feminist too.”

Meghan has long been a vocal feminist, working with organizations like One World Vision to learn about the challenges women and girls living in Dubai and Mumbai. She also served as an ambassador for United Nations Women. And when she was just 11 years old, she wrote to Procter and Gamble because she thought one of their advertisements was sexist. Her tactic was effective: The company ended up changing their slogan to make it more gender inclusive.

During their visit to a radio station in Nottingham on January 9, station manager Adrian Newman told Harry they had a question for him — to which Harry pointed at Meghan and said, “She answers the questions!”

“Yes, talking of gender equality!” she replied, smiling.

