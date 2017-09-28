Prince Harry Making Funny Faces at This Baby Are the Photos You Need Right Now

Prince Harry certainly knows how to win a girl’s heart — make her laugh and give her snacks.

The 33-year-old British royal didn’t seem to mind taking some of his attention away from Wednesday’s Sitting Volleyball Finals of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, as he entertained a little girl sitting next to him.

The prince sat next to Hayley and David Henson (who is a paralympic athlete according to his Twitter account) while making faces at and offering popcorn to their young daughter Emily.

And you did not have to ask, with the little tot grabbing a handful of the salty treat before making funny faces back and forth with the royal — who seemed to be getting in some daddy practice.

Before his adorable face-off, Harry joined the Georgian sitting volleyball team in a huddle for their final warm up, which was featured on the Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account.

Earlier in the day, the royal met with a group of Toronto school children for a group photo, according to the Kensington Palace Instagram.

"Everyone in for a group photo! Prince Harry bumped into Toronto school children out supporting the cycling road race at the #invictusgames2017."

In April, the royal opened up about wanting to start a family in an interview with The Telegraph‘s Mad World podcast.

“Of course, I would love to have kids,” he told podcast host Bryony Gordon.

And he’s getting in some experience, as well. Harry also said he’s already godfather to five or six of hid friends’ children.

“I think they key to that is to be able to grow up, but also be able to stay in touch with your childhood side,” Harry said.

While the prince says he’s ready to be a father, he’s also been staying close to girlfriend and American actress Meghan Markle, who has joined him during the Invictus Games.

Chatting with cycling competitors on Tuesday, the royal said that his girlfriend is “loving” the Paralympic-style games in Toronto.

“I asked him how his girlfriend was enjoying it and he said, ‘She loves it, she’s loving the games,’ which is awesome,” former U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Burnett, 37, told PEOPLE.

The Suits star, 36, joined Harry at a wheelchair tennis event on Monday, both of them sporting matching sunglasses as they took in the match from the sidelines. Between sets, they turned around in their seats to chat with Invictus Games fans around them.

A royal source told PEOPLE, “It was a calm, fun atmosphere for the competitors and their families which is the most important thing.”