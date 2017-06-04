Prince Harry Eats with Singapore’s Muslim Community as Prayers are Offered for Victims of London Attacks

Prince Harry joined the Muslim community breaking its Ramadan fast during his trip to Singapore on Sunday, where prayers were offered to the victims of the London Bridge attack that killed seven people the previous night.

The 32-year-old royal joined Jamiyah Singapore, a Muslim-faith welfare organization, at its headquarters at Guillemard Crescent in their tradition iftar session.

The Telegraph reports Muhammad Rafiuddin Ismail, secretary-general of Jamiyah, spoke about the tragedy in London just before sunset and the call to prayer.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims of the London terror attack last night,” he said. “Let peace and harmony prevail in communities all over the world.”

Harry reportedly bowed his head at the remarks.

Seven people have been killed and at least 48 injured in a London terrorist attack Saturday night – less than two weeks after a suicide bombing in Manchester and one day before a charity concert was slated to take place for the victims of that attack.

Three attackers careened a white van into pedestrians on London Bridge, in the heart of the British capital. The men then pulled knives and got out at the crowded area of Borough Market and attacked victims on the street and at pubs, Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, said in a statement on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police also confirmed that they had arrested 12 people in connection to the attack.

In Singapore, Harry was welcomed with a procession that included drummers and women marking the way with flower petals. He then watched a martial arts demonstration.

The prince spoke with Nazhath Faheema, a Muslim Youth Ambassador of Peace, during the feast.

On Monday, Harry will take part in a charity polo match benefiting Sentebale, his charity that supports children and young people affected by HIV in Africa, according to Channel News Asia.

After that, Harry will travel on to Sydney, Australia, to promote the 2018 Invictus Games.