Prince Harry, the Charmer! See Denmark’s Queen Margrethe Dissolve Into Giggles During Palace Visit

Prince Harry turned on the royal charm during his visit to Denmark Wednesday.

The prince kicked off his two-day visit to the country with a stop at another royal palace — Copenhagen’s Palace of Amalienborg — for an audience with Queen Margrethe.

And Harry made quite the impression on the monarch. While posing for photos in the grand hall, the prince was all smiles as Queen Margrethe, 77, dissolved into giggles.

During his stay, Harry will meet with young people bringing about change in various fields, including business, sports and social development. He will also meet with veterans who took part in last month’s Invictus Games in Toronto.

Harry, 33, has a special bond with members of the Danish team, having served alongside soldiers from the Scandinavian country in Afghanistan.

Later in the day, Harry will travel to a regenerated area of the city to see the founders and entrepreneurs behind KPH Projects — a community for innovative start-ups and small growing businesses, which all have a shared focus to improve society by working with social, cultural or environmental objectives.

Next, he’ll visit the HQ of GAME, an NGO set up to create lasting social change youth-led street sports and culture.

On Wednesday evening, the prince is expected to attend a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Denmark at the famous Tivoli Gardens — one of the world’s oldest amusement parks, which first opened in 1843.

Harry is racking up the frequent flier. His visit to Denmark will be followed by a quick trip to Chicago next week, where he’ll speak at the inaugural Obama Foundation summit.