VIDEO: Prince Harry Gets Close to Rhinos: ‘If We Can’t Save These Animals, What Can We Save?’

Africa is the place Prince Harry feels more at home than anywhere else — and he is committed to protecting the continent’s wildlife.

In September, Harry traveled to Botswana to work on a tag-and-protect operation with rhinos. The visit was part of a larger conservation trip he made to several African countries — including Malawi, where he aided with elephant migration.

On Thursday the group Rhino Conservation Botswana , for which Harry has just been announced as a patron, released a video and photos of the 32-year-old royal’s visit last fall. The trip involved fitting electronic tracking devices for Botswana’s endangered black rhino population.

“The rhino is one of Africa’s most iconic species,” Harry said of the experience. “This is a black rhino, an animal that deserves the utmost respect, so to be able to be sitting next to her is incredibly special.”

The director of Rhino Conservation Botswana, Map Ives, welcomed Harry to the organization with a statement.

“Prince Harry has seen at first-hand the cruel and senseless damage inflicted on these endangered animals by poachers,” Ives said. “I know that His Royal Highness’s support for our work will make a real difference to rhino conservation. We are hugely grateful for the work and support Prince Harry has already extended to RCB, and look forward to working with him in the future as our Patron.”

The prince, who, along with his brother Prince William, has made conservation one of his key causes, spoke of his passion for the issue.

“To see this animal and help, it’s amazing,” Harry said. “If we can’t save these animals, what can we save?”