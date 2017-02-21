Prince Harry Cheers on Marathoners in Training

It’s back to the running world for Prince Harry!

The royal traveled north on Tuesday to visit runners competing in the London marathon in April to raise awareness for mental health. In Gateshead, England, he met leading local sports stars — including Olympian Steve Cram — who will help promote the Heads Together campaign that is spearheaded by Harry, his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Princess Kate.

Runners from #TeamHeadsTogether are getting ready to welcome Prince Harry to their marathon training day🏃‍♀️🏃 pic.twitter.com/9MunfCobxR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 21, 2017

During his visit, Harry learned how the veterans’ group Walking with the Wounded is working with the local council and police on projects to support former service members, with a focus on providing support for mental health — including those who come into contact with the criminal justice system. (Walking with the Wounded is one of the CONTACT coalition, a charity partner of the Heads Together Campaign.)

First up Prince Harry is meeting ex-servicemen who have received specialist support from @supportthewalk, Gateshead Council and the police. pic.twitter.com/V0mfIDx5n6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 21, 2017

During a portion of one of the group’s walks in September 2015, Harry told PEOPLE of his pride in the hikers, including U.S. Marine Kirstie Ennis, and the support they received from the public on their journey.

After the visit to Gateshead, Harry watched as prospective runners took part in drills and exercises at Quayside, Newcastle. The runners spent the morning getting top training, nutrition and fundraising tips to help them prepare for the race.

They are also getting tips on how to spread the Heads Together message of challenging the stigma about openly discussing mental health. The subject was high on the agenda as he was introduced to staff from Virgin Money – the main sponsor of the Marathon and a charity partner of Heads Together.