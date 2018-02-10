Prince Harry Cheers in the Stands at Rugby — Minus Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is enjoying a rugby-filled Saturday — on his own.

The royal groom-to-be kicked things off by attending the women’s match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stoop in London. Next, he is scheduled to watch the men’s first team play in the corresponding match at Twickenham Stadium.

Fiancée Meghan Markle did not join him, but she will be by his side on Tuesday when the couple visits the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

Harry, 33, begun at the Stoop, where England’s Red Roses team plays, as they took on their Welsh counterparts. It is the team’s first home game of the Women’s Six Nations competition and follows their victory over Italy.

As patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), which manages the game in England, Harry will meet officials from the organization and some England players before the match.

Some 80,000 spectators are expected at the men’s game at Twickenham Stadium. There’s always great rivalry between the two nations – and that’s likely to be mirrored in Harry’s family too. His brother Prince William, 35, is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, and will no doubt be backing that team against the England squad that has Harry’s support.