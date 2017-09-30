Another Day, Another Cute Baby! Prince Harry Meets an Adorable Little Fan Celebrating USA’s Win at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry is at it again.

The British royal, 33, took some time during the final day of competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto Friday to meet a pint sized sporting fan.

Harry, who is fast becoming famous being a baby whisperer, got a big smile from young Sawyer after the prince grabbed on to the 7-month-old’s foot in a photo shared on the Kensington Palace’s Instagram account.

Prince Harry celebrates with #TeamNicholson, after Mike Nicholson wins an Invictus Gold medal for the USA 🇺🇸 in the swimming. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

“Prince Harry celebrates with #TeamNicholson, after Mike Nicholson wins an Invictus Gold medal for the USA 🇺🇸 in the swimming,” the caption read, as the baby looked toward the cameras while in the arms of a young woman wearing a Team USA shirt.

The photo was also accompanied by an Instagram video, in which Team USA shook hands and smiled as the national anthem played in the background.

This is not the royal was seen sharing adorable moments with young children. The prince (and his popcorn) recently captured the attentions of young girl who sat next to him during Wednesday’s Sitting Volleyball Finals.

Harry sat next to Hayley and David Henson (who is a paralympic athlete according to his Twitter account) while making faces at and offering popcorn to their young daughter Emily.

The younger son of Prince Charles has seemingly been getting in some daddy practice, having also met Canadian school children and posing for a group photo with them.

While the prince has said he’s ready for fatherhood, he’s also been staying close to girlfriend and American actress Meghan Markle, who has joined him during the Invictus Games.

Chatting with cycling competitors on Tuesday, the royal said that his girlfriend is “loving” the Paralympic-style games in Toronto.