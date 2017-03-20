Prince Harry Celebrates Britain’s Special Relationship with Nepal

Prince Harry is honoring a country that holds a special place in his heart: Nepal.

On Monday, the royal marked the conclusion of celebrations for the 200th anniversary of bilateral relations between the U.K. and Nepal with a special ceremony at the Embassy of Nepal.

Harry honored the Gurkhas, soldiers of Nepalese nationality who were recruited into the British army, and unveiled a photograph of Gurkha Victoria Cross recipients. He also met with Gurkha families and watch traditional cultural performances.

The royal made an emotional visit to Nepal in March 2016, where he traveled to Kathmandu, Bardia and the Pokhara area. During the tour, he saw the effects of the 2015 earthquake and visited with displaced families. He even extended his trip to help rebuild a school destroyed by the earthquake.

He also visited the Gurkha headquarters in Pokhara, Kanti Children’s Hospital and officially opened the Nepal Girl Summit that works to promote gender equality.

In December 1815, the Treaty of Segauli established formal relations between the United Kingdom and Nepal. It was ratified in March 1816, and superseded in 1923 by a treaty of “perpetual peace and friendship.”

British Gurkha soldiers are an important part of the British Armed Forces and in March 2015, the United Kingdom and Nepal governments commemorated 200 years since the first Gurkhas were recruited into the British Army.