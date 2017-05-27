Reunited! Prince Harry and Barack Obama Meet Up at Kensington Palace

Look who’s back!

On Saturday, former President Barack Obama met up with Prince Harry at Kensington Palace — where Harry lives in London — for an informal chat. The visit came a little over one year after Obama’s headline-making visit to the Palace where he met with Harry, Princess Kate, Prince William and a bathrobe-wearing Prince George.

The two discussed “a range of shared interests,” a palace spokesperson said in a statement — including “support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations.”

Obama, 55, also offered his condolences to the victims and support for those recovering from injuries from Monday’s tragic attack in Manchester, that left 22 people killed and 119 injured from an explosive device detonated by a suicide bomber moments after an Ariana Grande concert ended.

On Tuesday, the former president tweeted about the attack, writing “Our hearts go out to those killed and wounded in Manchester. Americans will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the UK.”

He also wrote about his meeting with Harry on Saturday, tweeting “Good to see my friend Prince Harry in London to discuss the work of our foundations & offer condolences to victims of the Manchester attack.”

It’s been thirteen months since Harry, William and Kate hosted Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama for a private dinner at the Palace.

The special evening – which followed lunch at Buckingham Palace with the Queen – was arranged by William on behalf of all three royals, and “they were delighted that [the First Couple] were able to accept,” a palace source told PEOPLE at the time.

“The three of them have built up a relationship with the [now former] president and first lady over the years,” the source added.

Indeed they have. Kate and William first met the Obamas at Buckingham Palace in 2011 just after the royal wedding. It was their first joint engagement as a married couple.

In 2014, William visited the Oval Office, where he and then-President Obama discussed the campaign to clamp down on illegal wildlife trafficking.

Harry has his own special relationship with the Michelle. Last June, he hosted the First Lady and First Daughters Malia and Sasha – along with grandma Marian Robinson – for tea at Kensington Palace. Then in October, it was the the Obamas’ turn to play hosts to a visiting Harry, where the chemistry between Michelle and the royal was on adorable display.

The two reunited once again in May, when they teamed up in Orlando for Harry’s Invictus Games for veterans.

“I have to say that the most precious thing – if you haven’t already fallen in love – is to see him with his nephew,” Michelle told ABC News’ Robin Roberts of Harry after kicking off the Games.