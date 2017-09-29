Prince Harry Brings Two Special Guests to the Invictus Games — Barack Obama and Joe Biden!

Prince Harry had a surprise in store for the Invictus Games on Friday — former president Barack Obama and former vice president Joe Biden!

Obama and Harry walked into the arena to watch a game of wheelchair basketball on Friday evening, the last day of the Invictus Games before tomorrow’s closing ceremonies.

Spectators leapt to their feet to catch a glimpse of the two men, snapping photos on their phones. After making their entrance, Harry and Obama walked over to greet and shake hands with the athletes who would be playing in the game. When they sat down, they were joined by Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. Former First Lady Michelle Obama was not in attendance.

In their seats, all four chatted while stopping to pose for photos with fellow Invictus Games attendees in the stands.

Obama and Michelle became friends with Harry as well as Prince William and Princess Kate throughout their time in office. Harry met with Michelle on a number of occasions, including at the previous Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida. Last April, the Obamas stopped by Kensington Palace for dinner, where they had a chance to meet Harry’s nephew, Prince George (who made waves on the internet for the dapper personalized bathrobe he wore for the occasion).

President Donald Trump did not attend the event in Toronto, but First Lady Melania Trump did. She met with Harry on Sept. 23 in Toronto, where he thanked her for attending the games.

Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, also made a much-anticipated appearance at the Invictus Games, first, at the opening ceremonies on Sept. 23, and then during a wheelchair tennis match on Monday — where she entered hand-in-hand with Harry.