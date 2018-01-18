Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited a Castle Today and the Photos Are a Fairy Tale Come True!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said a big “prynhawn da” (good afternoon in Welsh!) to Wales on Thursday, where cheering crowds welcomed them to the capital city of Cardiff.

The newly engaged couple stepped out at Cardiff Castle, a 2,000-year-old historic site that features Rapunzel-worthy towers and opulent interiors. The visit marked the latest milestone in the ongoing introduction of Meghan to the British public in the countdown to the royal wedding on May 19. Meghan honored the locale by pairing her black Stella McCartney coat (shop a similar style here) with pants by Welsh brand Hiut Denim.

The couple was all smiles as they held hands while they greeted the crowds gathered outside the castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greet the crowds in Cardiff pic.twitter.com/sFtRVJ1Alf — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) January 18, 2018

Harry, 33, and the L.A.-raised Meghan, 36, were greeted by well-wishers before being given a taste of modern Welsh life and traditional culture. Among those pressed against the barrier — and displaying her American flag — was Julie Hoefer, 31, from Dundas, Va.

“We don’t have a royal family in America, and the whole idea is amazing,” she said. “And now we have one who joined the family — finally. It is super exciting.”

She hopes the flag will catch the couple’s eye so that they say hello. “That’s the goal,” says Hoefer, who teaches in Kuwait and is in the U.K. on vacation. Next to them was Cynthia Osborne, a retired nurse from Cardiff. She wrapped a Welsh flag around her red Stetson-style hat and held a bunch of daffodils, the national flower of Wales.

“Meghan looks lovely, a breath of fresh air,” said Osborne. “She sparkles — and I’d like to see the ring to see if it sparkles.”

The castle gates were thrown open to the public at 9 a.m., enabling as many as people as possible to join the crowds. Meghan and Harry’s last outing was in Brixton on January 9, and they are expected to make several more before their Windsor Castle wedding.

Love a Welsh flag! School kids among the crowds @cardiff_castle awaiting #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/wpchDlu431 — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) January 18, 2018

Earlier, Cardiff’s city council leader Huw Thomas said they were delighted to “extend a warm Welsh welcome” to the couple, adding, “Their visit will aim to showcase some of the rich heritage and culture that we are very proud of here in Cardiff.”

After the excitement of the crowds, the couple watched performances from musicians and poets, met some famous local athletes and learn about the bodies that promote the Welsh language and cultural identity.

Lots of excitement in #Cardiff today for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the City – Kicking off at the stunning Cardiff Castle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/6NXpoQyXIW — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) January 18, 2018

Their second outing in the capital was scheduled at Star Hub, a community and leisure center in the eastern suburb of Tremorfa where they were set to hear how the center helps young people excel through sports. It is a key area of Harry’s public work and the charity StreetGames, which the prince has regularly worked with, will show off some of their local programs.