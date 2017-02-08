Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Feel Like ‘They’ve Known Each Other a Long Time,’ Says Source

Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle have only been together since last summer, but the couple are already settled into a rhythm together.

PEOPLE confirmed in October that Harry and Markle had been seeing each other for three months and since the start of the new year the pair have been, according to an insider, “inseparable” while using Harry’s cozy two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace as a home base.

“They are really just enjoying spending time together,” a second source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who vacationed in Norway together in early January and were last photographed hand-in-hand in London on Feb. 1.

Markle’s humanitarian work took her to India for a week in January. But with the actress not expected back on the Suits set until April, palace insiders predict Harry, 32, and his new love, 35, will soon jet off on a ski trip together.

“It just feels very natural for them both,” the source says of the relationship. “It feels easy — like they’ve known each other for a long time.”