Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Are Wonderful Together’ Says Royal Fan: ‘She’s Like Him, Very Kind and Genuine’

On Saturday, Prince Harry kicked off his annual Invictus Games in Toronto, and after meeting him, one fan couldn’t help but gush over how he and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, seemed like the perfect couple.

After meeting Harry, 33, at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, royal fan Camilla Vasquez, who’s already met Markle, said, “they are wonderful together.”

“I met her when she was filming Suits near my school. She’s like him — very kind and genuine,” Vasquez, 20, added. “They are both caring and care [about] humanitarian issues and social issues. Harry proved that by being here today.”

“I told him I was really happy to meet him and he said he was glad I’d come out,” she added. “It was so exciting. It was a once in a lifetime moment. He apologized for not signing autographs. [He] has as a very firm handshake!”

Markle, 36, is expected to attend the games in her adopted hometown of Toronto, according to insiders, but she is likely to do so in an unofficial capacity — cheering from the stands, for example, as she did at one of Harry’s polo matches this spring.

The games will mark the second public event they’ve attended together. In May, Markle watched proudly from the sidelines as Harry participated in a charity polo match. They were even snapped sharing a sweet kiss and embrace after he left the field.

Harry started his Paralympic-style Invictus Games for wounded service members around the world in London in 2014. The second games took place in Orlando in 2016. Next year’s games will be held in Sydney.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Kiss With Prince Harry After His Polo Match with Prince William

Earlier on Saturday, Harry, 33, showed off his friendly touch with kids — and kissed a little three year old boy — when he visited Canada’s largest addiction and mental health hospital.

As he made his way out of the the facility, Harry headed straight over to a group of children who’d been helped over the barriers by Harry’s security staff.

Harry with kids! The prince meets youngsters outside Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Toronto A post shared by Simon Perry (@sperrypeoplemag) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

He first spoke with Harper and Griffin Hamilton, 7 and 5, asking about the sunflowers they were clutching and whether they were on vacation from school. “Griffin wanted to ask him where his crown was,” says their mother Christine Hamilton, 40. “He was so lovely and really humble and genuine. You can see his love for children comes out very well.”

“Who does little child belong to?” he called out about Miles Aris, 3, who was among the group. When his grandmother Paulett Knaus stepped forward he said, “What are you doing on that side?” she tells PEOPLE.

“Then he gave him a kiss. It was very exciting,” Knaus added.

Harry’s visit to the hospital was a key visit for the royal who, much like his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Kate, has made mental health a central pillar of his public work.

Inside, he was told about the pioneering work in research and technology being carried out including a potential preventative cure to stop soldiers suffering from PTSD.

Harry served in the British army for 10 years from 2005 to 20015, rising to the rank of Captain and taking two tours of Afghanistan.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry Participates in Wheelchair Basketball Drills

The centre — known as CAMH — is a world leader in treating psychological conditions and the royal is hoping to take lessons learnt there back to the U.K.

After being told one of the approaches is prevention, Harry told doctors: “It seems we suffer from a culture where a pill will fix everything.

“There has to be a better way than just giving out anti-depressants,” he said. “There were 65 million given out in one year in the U.K. alone. That’s why I look to you guys in this room.

“Everyone is uniquely wired is what I keep saying,” he added. “There is no one silver bullet, no one cure for everyone.”

At a round table discussion about youth mental health, after being praised for his work in raising the issue of mental health and helping to reduce the stigma, Harry said, “It’s a massive team effort and everyone is doing their bit just trying to normalize it so people can seek help without judgement.

“If everyone can do that, it’s better for everyone.”

The Invictus Games begin in Toronto Saturday and will continue until Sept. 30.