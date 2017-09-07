Prince George’s Official First Day of School Photo Is Here! See the Father-Son Sweetness

Prince George‘s official first day of school photo is as cute as can be.

The 4-year-old royal, who started school at Thomas’s Battersea in London this morning, posed for a picture with his dad, Prince William, at home at Kensington Palace before leaving for the big day. In the adorable snap, father and son (in his perfectly pressed uniform!) hold hands with big smiles on their faces.

Mom Princess Kate is still sick with acute morning sickness — William and Kate announced this week that she is pregnant with their third child — and couldn’t make it to escort George to school for his big day.

However, George’s smile didn’t last for long. Upon exiting the family’s Range Rover when he arrived at school, George looked very serious (and a bit nervous!) as he greeted and shook hands with the head of Thomas’s lower school, Helen Haslem.

He should acclimate in no time, though. Ben Thomas, former headmaster of Thomas’s Battersea and now the principal across several sister schools, told reporters that George will be treated the same as every other student at the school, and hopes that he’ll feel “supported” in the school’s environment.

“Our aim for him, as well as for all of our pupils, is to provide a safe and secure and happy environment where he feels supported by a kind and loving community,” Thomas said. “That’s something we will be trying to achieve for him.”

Royal photographer Chris Jackson— and husband to Kate’s assistant and stylist Natasha Archer — took the photo. He also photographed Prince George for his official fourth birthday portrait.