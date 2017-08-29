Prince George’s First Day of School Is Revealed — and Will and Kate Are Escorting Him to Class!

Get the royal cubby ready — Prince George is gearing up for his first day at a new school!

The 4-year-old prince will attend his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London on Sept. 7, Kensington Palace confirmed Tuesday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanying Prince George, will be met on arrival at the school by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, who will then escort Their Royal Highnesses to Prince George’s reception classroom,” the statement read.

The $23,000-a-year establishment, which is about four miles south of the family’s Kensington Palace home, is “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy,” the latest The Good Schools Guide says. “That is what they want and, to a large degree, that is what they get.”

There are “plenty of opportunities for pupils to excel but withdrawn types might find it all somewhat overwhelming,” the review adds.

George will be among a wide variety of international families as “19 different foreign languages spoken at home,” the guide adds.

The move to school for George has come as the family is largely relocating to live more in London as Prince William has ended his part-time job as an air ambulance pilot and will dedicate his time to fulltime royal duties and his charities.

FROM PEN: How Princess Kate Is Changing the Royal Parenting Rules

Prince George is no stranger to the classroom. He excelled at the Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, which is a short drive from the family’s grand country mansion, Anmer Hall. Proud parents Will and Princess Kate also took Prince George to his first day of nursery school in January 2016 — and shared adorable photos of the backpack-wearing royal student.

Sporty parents like William and Princess Kate may have been partly attracted to George’s new school by the amount of physical activity – sports take up 20 percent of the curriculum time at Thomas’s Battersea.

And there is a lot of emphasis placed on drama too. It “is outstanding with huge productions by each year group being put on over the year,” the review reports. “‘Only drawback’, said one parent, ‘is that they are always musicals. Not much use if your child can’t sing.’ School assures us there’s always something for everyone.”

There’s a new music center, an orchestra, bands and choirs while “two great art studios and two pottery rooms with their own kiln” add to the creative mix.

George’s parents have vowed to take him to school whenever they can. But, the guide notes, that the school owns a “fleet of buses,” some of which bring pupils from Kensington.