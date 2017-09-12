Prince George’s Favorite Toy Is in Almost Every Family Home

Prince George just started school, but when he’s off-duty he has a favorite toy that’s familiar to most kids, his dad Prince William revealed on Tuesday.

“Wow, my son would love this,” William said when shown a massive, 280,000-brick model of a McLaren 720S sports car at McLaren Automotive’s headquarters in Woking, Surrey, where the royal dad also got to sit behind the wheel of a real $280,000 720S. “My son’s very into Lego and he’d love this. It’s incredible.”

Asked if about his own interest in cars, William replied, “I’m a car enthusiast. I don’t know very much about cars but I like speed.”

Then he cut to a critical survival question for many parents.

“The key question is does it have a coffee cup holder?” he said. “It may be a fast car, but does it have a coffee cup holder?”

Earlier in the day, William — who is on full-time royal duty since leaving his civilian job as an air ambulance pilot at the end of summer — visited Sporting Chance in Liphook, England, an organization that specializes in helping professional and former professional athletes with support for a range of issues including addiction, grief, depression and anxiety. Meanwhile, Princess Kate is still undergoing treatment for acute morning sickness at home at Kensington Palace.