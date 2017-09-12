People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Royals

Prince George’s Favorite Toy Is in Almost Every Family Home

By @michelletauber

Posted on

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince George just started school, but when he’s off-duty he has a favorite toy that’s familiar to most kids, his dad Prince William revealed on Tuesday.

“Wow, my son would love this,” William said when shown a massive, 280,000-brick model of a McLaren 720S sports car at McLaren Automotive’s headquarters in Woking, Surrey, where the royal dad also got to sit behind the wheel of a real $280,000 720S. “My son’s very into Lego and he’d love this. It’s incredible.”

Chris Jackson/Getty

Asked if about his own interest in cars, William replied, “I’m a car enthusiast. I don’t know very much about cars but I like speed.”

Then he cut to a critical survival question for many parents.

“The key question is does it have a coffee cup holder?” he said. “It may be a fast car, but does it have a coffee cup holder?”

Earlier in the day, William — who is on full-time royal duty since leaving his civilian job as an air ambulance pilot at the end of summer — visited  Sporting Chance in Liphook, England, an organization that specializes in helping professional and former professional athletes with support for a range of issues including addiction, grief, depression and anxiety.  Meanwhile, Princess Kate is still undergoing treatment for acute morning sickness at home at Kensington Palace.