Prince George’s $147 Christmas Coat Sells Out in Hours

Prince George‘s Christmas coat is completely sold out!

The 3-year-old royal’s knee-length Pepa & Co. outerwear, which he wore to holiday church service near his mother’s childhood home in Bucklebury, was out of stock online just hours after the prince’s outing.

George’s Christmas church ensemble consisted of the 100% wool jacket, which retailed for £120.00 (approximately $147), and coordinated with his navy knee socks.

The coat, which was made in Spain, features a smooth lining and velvet detail on the buttons, collar and side pockets as well as double-breasted style button fastening.

Accompanying George were his parents Princess Kate, who re-wore a maroon Hobbs coat with fur collar, and Prince William, and 19-month-old sister Princess Charlotte. His aunt Pippa Middleton also attended church with the Middleton family and was joined by her fiancé James Matthews.

The Cambridges skipped the annual tradition of spending Christmas at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth’s winter estate, instead choosing to spend the holiday with Kate’s parents.

The Queen was forced to pull out of the annual walk to church at the last minute on Sunday as she continues to battle a heavy cold.

“Her Majesty The Queen will not attend Church at Sandringham this morning,” a Palace spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “The Queen continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery. Her Majesty will participate in the Royal Family Christmas celebrations during the day.”

Earlier in the day, Prince Philip, who is also still under the weather; Prince Harry; Prince Charles; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Prince Edward and Princess Eugenie were spotted walking to the church. Typically, the entire royal family walks together to a church service in the late morning but the royals chose to go to an earlier service on Sunday.

Noticeably absent from the group at Sandringham was Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Princess Anne. On Saturday, Tindall revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage. She and husband Mike Tindall were expecting their second child.