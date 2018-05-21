Prince George Wore Pants for the First Time at Royal Wedding (He’s Only Allowed to Wear Shorts!)

While Saturday’s royal wedding marked a huge milestone for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, young Prince George also had his own milestone moment.

His uncle’s special day was the first time Prince George wore long pants in public. The 4-year-old opted for a miniature version of the Blues and Royals coat that Harry and George’s dad, Prince William, wore to the wedding ceremony. George matched the coat to a pair of custom-made black pants by Savile Row tailors Dege & Skinner, that featured a red stripe down the side.

George typically wears shorts in public as part of a longtime British tradition among the royals. “It is considered very suburban for a little boy to be in long trousers when he is just a little boy,” Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward previously told PEOPLE.

Though Seward noted that upper-class British boys usually wear shorts until they’re 8 years old (yes, even in the winter!), Harry and Markle’s wedding signified a special occasion for an exception for George, who served as a page boy, to wear the uniform.

“It is shorts until you’re 8 and then ‘woo, you’re in long trousers,’ ” Seward added. “They suddenly feel very grown up.”

While George was also a page boy last year at aunt Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding, he rocked knee-length shorts and high socks. He’ll often wear high socks with his shorts when cold temperatures hit the U.K. and during visits to chillier climates, such as during the royal family’s fall 2016 trip to Canada.