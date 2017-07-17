Prince George Graduates from Knee Socks — Plus 3 Photos of His (Adorable) Grumpiness at Start of Tour

Prince George has never taken a bad photo — even when he’s pouting!

The royal, who turns 4 on July 22, touched down in Poland with dad Prince William, mom Princess Kate and little sister Princess Charlotte, 2, on Monday. And while Charlotte was all smiles, George showed off his shy side.

Looking like a little grown-up in his collared button-up shirt, black belt and ankle socks (a noticeable departure from his go-to knee socks!), George got a little pep talk from William, who demonstrating his ultimate dad move, the squat and chat!

The royal family was adorably color-coordinated with matching red details, in honor of Poland’s national colors. And while George is still wearing shorts — as is customary for upper-class boys — he has upgraded his sock choice from knee-length to a mature ankle-length.

“Boys wear short trousers until they are 8,” Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward previously told PEOPLE. “It is very English.”

Graduating to long pants is a notable moment for young kids. “It is shorts until you’re 8 and then ‘woo, you’re in long trousers,’ ” says Seward. “They suddenly feel very grown up.”

The same was true for George’s father. “Prince William didn’t wear long trousers until he went to school at Ludgrove at the age of 8 or 9,” says Seward.

The royal family is kicking off their five-day tour of Poland and Germany. Later on Monday, William and Kate will visit the Warsaw Rising Museum, which is dedicated to the uprising of 1944, which saw the Polish resistance army attempt to liberate Warsaw from German occupation. Then they will visit with young Polish entrepreneurs at a tech marketplace event. They will end the evening with a garden party in Lazienki Park, where William will make a speech.