Prince George may be in line for the throne, but he didn’t get to practice as one of the three kings this year.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton visited BBC’s Bridge House in Media City, Salford, on Wednesday, the proud father revealed that the 4-year-old royal took part in his school’s Christmas nativity play.

“I went to my boy’s nativity play. It was funny,” William said. “He was a sheep.”

George started school at Thomas’s Battersea in London this September, where his dad dropped him off for the first day. Upon exiting the family’s Range Rover when he arrived at school, George looked very serious (and a bit nervous!) as he greeted and shook hands with the head of Thomas’s lower school, Helen Haslem.

Aside from stretching his acting muscles, George also prepared for Christmas by making a wish list, which William personally delivered to Santa Claus during a visit to Finland. In his own handwriting, George informed the guy with the big white beard that he wants a police car to be under his tree this Christmas.

The royal couple, who are expecting their third child in April, spoke to schoolchildren about mental health on Wednesday. They attended a “stepping out” session, where a focus group for children gave feedback on new programs to TV producers and editorial staff.

Kate, donning a long-sleeved red dress, and William, looking sharp in a suit, joined children from Friars Primary School as they watched a film created by 14-year-old Josh Gale for Newsround about developing obsessive compulsive disorder.

In a question and answer session with the children, Gale explained he had opened up to his father about his mental health problems. He said, “It was metaphorically and physically like a weight off my shoulders. I was wanting to tell someone but I thought no one would understand.”

William told the children, “You’re much better than the adults at questions. Very good questions.”

The royal couple then joined group discussions where they both encouraged the youngsters to talk about mental health.

Kate said, “People are so worried about what they say, they aren’t saying anything at all, and what we’ve found from speaking to people is it’s so good to have conversations.”

William added, “Mental health used to be this scary word that people didn’t like talking about and it’s slowly getting better now.”

The duo also attended the Children’s Global Media Summit in Manchester, where Prince William was slated to give a speech on kids’ mental health.

The summit brings together delegates from more than 30 countries around the world to inform and redesign the future of media for this generation and explore the impact that digital technology will have on children’s futures.