All About Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Adorable Royal Wedding Wear

Kami Phillips
May 19, 2018 10:09 AM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opted to follow U.K. tradition and feature young page boys and bridesmaids rather than adults — and naturally, their junior attendants were stylish as can be.

Included in the little bridal party were the absolute cutest page boy and flower girl — Prince George and Princess Charlotte! The littlest royal flower girls were dressed the part in floral crowns and white dresses, while the page boys dressed in miniature versions of the Blues and Royals frockcoat, mirroring Harry’s military ensemble for the big day.

Brian Lawless/Getty
Jane Barlow/PA Wire

For royal-loving brides and grooms-to-be looking to outfit the younger members of their own wedding parties, you can find similar style flower girl dresses to the design Charlotte and the rest of the flower girls wore at the royal nuptials here. Scroll down to shop and get these angelic and adorable wedding looks!

Buy It! Us Angels Lavender by Floral Appliqué Dress, $94; macys.com

Buy It! Us Angels White Tank Dress with Satin Sash, $106; nordstrom.com

 

