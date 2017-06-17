See Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Show from the Whole Royal Family on the Palace Balcony!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are old pros when it comes to their balcony moment.

The royal siblings appeared alongside the rest of the royal family — including parents Prince William and Princess Kate and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II — for the annual Trooping the Colour celebration on Saturday.

And the littlest royals didn’t disappoint! After making her debut balcony appearance last year, Charlotte, 2, knew just how to work the crowd of well-wishers below, smiling and waving in her mom’s arms while wearing a pink dress. George, who turns 4 in July, was just as excited as he watched the roaring fly-past by the Royal Air Force while wearing an adorable suspender outfit.

Earlier, during the parade, George and Charlotte could be seen watching the festivities from a window in Buckingham Palace.

When the children reached the balcony they were very animated from the start with Charlotte pointing to the crowd and keenly looking around. George also busily asked his dad lots of questions and excitedly turning to the crowd, then back to William.

At one stage George started waving his hands around like an orchestra conductor before excitedly turning to William and smiling. Both children looked excited as a chinook passed above the palace.

When the flypast came, Kate briefly let Charlotte stand on her own next to her brother as the two excitedly watched the planes go by and ask their parents questions.

The centerpiece of London’s highbrow season of festivities honors Queen Elizabeth’s 91st birthday with the annual ceremony – and it’s one of the most spectacular royal events of the year.

The grand military parade, which takes place in June in hopes of favorable weather – despite the fact that high temperatures often result in fainting spells for at least a few unlucky bear-fur-garbed guards – is a national statement of pageantry to celebrate each British monarch’s official birthday, although Her Majesty’s actual birth date is April 21.

The royal family typically turns out in full force – especially for the grand appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

With more than 1,400 officers, 400 musicians and 200 horses in tow, the Queen is paraded in a carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade across St. James’s Park to inspect her troops, receive a royal salute and take a salute of her own.

She then joins the rest of the royal family on the palace balcony for the photo op to end all photo ops.

This year, the Queen wore a powder blue Stewart Parvin outfit and a matching Philip Somerville-designed hat. She also wore her Brigade of Guards Badge, which she wears every year. The Duke of Edinburgh wore morning dress instead of full uniform, and sports a Household Division tie, Garter Star and Medals.

Per custom, Prince Harry, Princess Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, rode together in the parade by carriage, while Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Charles rode on horseback. Kate wore a pink Alexander McQueen dress and matching hat by Jane Taylor while Camilla donned a cream ensemble.

The Prince of Wales, riding horse George, wore the Guard of Honour uniform. The Duke of Cambridge wore his Irish Guard’s Tunic with Jubilee medals, sword and bearskin, and rides Wellesley.

Before the event kicked off, the Queen and Philip led a minute of silence on the Place grounds. The Queen also issued a solemn but ultimately uplifting message to people of Great Britain following a month of tragedies — including two terrorist attacks and a deadly apartment tower fire.

“Today is traditionally a day of celebration. This year, however, it is difficult to escape a very’ sombre national mood. In recent months, the country has witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies,” she said.

“As a nation, we continue to reflect and pray for all those who have been directly affected by these events,” the Queen continued. “During recent visits in Manchester and London, I have been profoundly struck by the immediate inclination of people throughout the country to offer comfort and support to those in desperate need.

“Put to the test, the United Kingdom has been resolute in the face of adversity. United in our sadness, we are equally determined, without fear or favor, to support all those rebuilding lives so horribly affected by injury and loss.”

She signed the message simply “ELIZABETH R.”