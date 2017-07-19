These Photos of Sleepy Prince George (and Scene-Stealing Princess Charlotte!) Will Make Your Morning

Royal tours are hard work!

A sleepy Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived in Berlin Wednesday morning — bringing with them even more adorable royal sibling moments.

George, who turns 4 on July 22, looked like he was ready for a royal nap as he hit the tarmac at the Berlin Tegel Airport with dad Prince William, mom Princess Kate and little sister, Charlotte.

The little prince rubbed his eyes and held William’s hand as they made their way through the greeting line.

George looked ready for business in his short-sleeved button-up, go-to shorts and belt. He has also officially put his knee socks away in exchange for more grown-up ankle socks.

Two-year-old Charlotte — in a blue floral dress and matching shoes — quickly perked up when she was handed a mini bouquet to match mom. She happily smelled her flowers. Charlotte is a pro at handling a bouquet — she had plenty of practice as an adorable bridesmaid at aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May.

Meanwhile mom Kate looked chic in a bright blue Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress (one of her favorite looks) and nude heels.

The royal couple are on day three of their five-day tour of Poland and Germany. Their busy day in Berlin beings with a poignant visit to the city’s Holocaust museum and memorial, where they will meet survivors of the Holocaust and tour the museum before walking through the memorial.

Their day continues with a visit to Strassenkinder, a charity which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. They will also meet representatives from the Robert Enke Foundation, which raises awareness and understanding of mental illness — a cause that’s very important to the royal couple.

They will end the day with a meeting with German President Joachim Gauck in the Bellevue Palace Gardens, followed by a Queen’s Birthday Garden Party at the British Ambassador’s Residence, where William will give a speech.