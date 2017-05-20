See Prince George and Prince William as Pageboys — 31 Years Apart!

Just like dad.

Prince George walked down the aisle of St. Marks Church in Englefield on Saturday as a pageboy in his aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

And he was following in the footsteps of his father, who did a similar walk down the aisle 31 years ago! In 1986, Prince William was a pageboy in the (royal) wedding of his uncle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

For Middleton’s wedding, George wore a white shirt and green pants — with knee socks, naturally. Back in 1986, William wore a sailor-inspired outfit for the big day.

But that wasn’t William’s only turn as a pageboy. He also played the role in Camilla Dunnes’s wedding in 1988, where he wore an outfit not very different from the one George wore today: A white shirt and white pants with pink suspenders.

Pepa Gonzalez of Pepa & Co. designed George’s wedding outfit — as well as his little sister Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaids ensemble.

“It was truly an honor to be part of this project and I was excited to take on the commission for all Bridesmaid and Page Boy outfits,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “We have such fond memories of designing these bespoke garments for the children who all look so adorable and cute in their outfits.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are two of eight pageboys and bridesmaids in Middleton’s wedding to financier James Matthews. Following the ceremony, guests will attend a daytime reception at Englefield House, with an evening reception to be held on the Middleton’s property tonight.