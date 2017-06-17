Here’s Why Prince George’s Adorable Suspenders Outfit Looks So Familiar

Once again, Prince George is taking his style cues from the past.

The little royal, who will turn 4 in July, stole the show at Saturday’s Trooping the Colour in a white and burgundy suspenders ensemble. And if royal fans thought the outfit looked familiar, they’re right — George’s uncle Prince Harry wore a similar outfit when he attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 1988. (However, Harry’s outfit was green and white and featured long sleeves.)

George is no stranger to wearing outfits inspired by older royals like Harry and his father, Prince William. The royal tot wore an heirloom piece that his father and grandfather, Prince Charles, had worn when he made his Trooping debut in 2015.

For this year’s parade, George was joined on the balcony by the other senior royals and his little sister, Princess Charlotte, who wore a pink dress.

George’s mom Princess Kate wore a bubblegum pink Alexander McQueen dress and matching hat by Jane Taylor.

While the adults took part in the parade, George and Charlotte watched the excitement from a window in Buckingham Palace.

Before the event kicked off, the Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip led a minute of silence on the Place grounds. The Queen also issued a solemn but ultimately uplifting message to people of Great Britain following a month of tragedies — including two terrorist attacks and a deadly apartment tower fire.

“Today is traditionally a day of celebration. This year, however, it is difficult to escape a very’ sombre national mood. In recent months, the country has witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies,” she said.

“As a nation, we continue to reflect and pray for all those who have been directly affected by these events,” the Queen continued. “During recent visits in Manchester and London, I have been profoundly struck by the immediate inclination of people throughout the country to offer comfort and support to those in desperate need.

“Put to the test, the United Kingdom has been resolute in the face of adversity. United in our sadness, we are equally determined, without fear or favor, to support all those rebuilding lives so horribly affected by injury and loss.”

She signed the message simply “ELIZABETH R.”