People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
FIRSTS
Women who are changing the worldLearn More

Royals

Lamb Ragout! Salmon Fillets! Take a Peek at His New School’s Decadent Lunch Menu

By @erinhillny

Posted on

Prince George won’t be brown-bagging it to school this year!

The menu at the 4-year-old royal’s new school, Thomas’s Battersea, reads more like a five-star restaurant, with options like lamb ragout with garlic and fresh herbs and freshly prepared salmon fillet with salsa verdi.

“Each term the catering team develop a range of ideas and dishes with an emphasis on healthy cooking, full flavor and presentation,” Mark Newman, the general catering manager at Thomas’s, says on the school’s site.

The school has a three-week menu cycle that changes with the season, “offering lighter lunches during the lighter days and more substantial meals when the days turn cold,” according to the site.

Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In addition to a daily fresh seasonal salad bar, the school offers a mid-morning snack (consisting of organic milk or water and fresh fruit), freshly made soups and breads, a protein main course as well as fish and vegetarian options. There’s also an allergy food option for students who are gluten and dairy free. And, of course, there’s dessert!

A few delicious items on the school’s sample menus includes: turkey and ham pie topped with puff pastry; cod fillet in a cheese sauce; chickpea, spinach and sweet potato curry; BBQ pork strips; Mediterranean couscous and quinoa; poached haddock with a poached egg; tomato and avocado bruschetta; baked smoked mackerel on a bed of lentils and three bean ratatouille.

And when it comes to his royal sweet tooth, Prince George can indulge in a variety of delicious treats, including oven baked oatmeal and raisin cookie served with a banana milkshake; apricot tartlets; custard tart with strawberries and a tropical fruit smoothie.

That sure beats chicken patties and tater tots!