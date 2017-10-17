Prince George just can’t wait to be king!

The little royal is a fan of The Lion King, dad Prince William revealed during a surprise appearance at London’s Paddington train station on Monday.

After Kate Middleton busted a move with Paddington Bear, she, William and Prince Harry boarded a train where they met with children who are involved with the charities they support, as well as their families.

While on the train, William was adorably grilled by a young boy who asked about George’s favorite shows. William then shared that 4-year-old George is a fan of The Lion King, as well as the Lego movies.

We should employ this kid @SkyNews …he got #PrinceWilliam to reveal that #princegeorge likes to watch the Lion King pic.twitter.com/bzdVhwqa1I — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) October 16, 2017

“He quite likes The Lion King, we’ve watched that a few times,” he said. “He has watched a few Lego movies as well. Trying to keep him off the television is hard work.”

The Lion King has quite a few parallels to George’s life: Like Simba, one day, he too will be king and lead the pride — or rather, the royal family!

George has less time for TV these days — and more time for homework: He started school at Thomas’s Battersea last month.