Prince George Is Off to Class! All About the Exclusive London School He’ll Attend This Fall

Prince George is starting his school days!

Kensington Palace announced today that Prince William and Princess Kate‘s eldest will attend Thomas’s Battersea School in London starting this September.

“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education,” the palace said in a statement.

The school’s headmaster, Ben Thomas, also gave a statement through the palace about their future student.

“We are honored and delighted that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen Thomas’s Battersea for Prince George,” Ben Thomas, Headmaster at Thomas’s Battersea said. “We greatly look forward to welcoming him and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

This is move comes as a bit of a surprise, as many expected 3-year-old George would follow in his father and uncle Prince Harry‘s footsteps in attending Wetherby School, an all-boys prep school just a few blocks away from Kensington Palace. Both William and Harry attended the school themselves when they were children, producing some iconic shots of the two in their uniforms alongside their parents on their respective first days of school.

William and Kate are set to start spending more time at Kensington Palace starting this summer after William wraps up his job as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance and transitions to becoming a full-time royal.

RELATED VIDEO: Find Out How to Get Prince George‘s Knee Socks

George’s school is a bit further from his new home, located just on the other side of the Thames, directly south of Kensington Palace. The school is about a 30 minute drive from the palace. Unlike Wetherby, Thomas’s Battersea is a mixed-sex school. Thomas’s Battersea costs £6,865 — or $8,576 — per term. Parents at the school were told of George’s enrollment earlier today.

Since January 2016, George has attended Westacre Montessori School near the family’s country home, Amner Hall, in Norfolk. At an engagement in May of 2016, William revealed that he and Kate were looking at London schools for their children.