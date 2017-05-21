Royal Trouble! Prince George Sobs After Getting Scolded by Kate at Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

There are usually a few tears at a wedding, and Pippa Middleton’s nuptials to financier James Matthews on Saturday were no exception.

Prince George, who served as a page boy for his aunt’s big day, appeared to cry after the ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. According to reports, the 3-year-old royal was seen sobbing outside for a brief moment.

Determined to ensure nothing dampened the mood of her sister’s wedding day, Princess Kate was pictured giving her son a scolding. Photos showed Prince George pouting, seemingly embarrassed by the situation, but he perked up again soon after.

A video of the bride and groom leaving the church appears to show Kate having a strong word with George after he wanders behind Pippa and can be seen playing with her dress as she makes her big exit.

All eyes were on Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, who served as a bridesmaid at the royal affair.

Proud parents Prince William and Kate watched as their royal toddlers, who were dressed in adorable outfits by Pepa and Co., prepared to make their way down the aisle.

After the ceremony, wedding guests told reporters that the children in the bridal party were “very” well-behaved during the ceremony. Unfortunately for George, it looks like he got into a bit of mischief afterwards!

Charlotte wore an ivory silk dress with a frilled collar, a nude pink sash and matching trim across the sleeves and neckline with hand-embroidered detailing. The bodice featured a vintage style lace panel and the dress carried a net petticoat with lace trim underneath. She also wore ivory opaque tights, beige soft leather shoes and a floral headband.

RELATED: Every Adorable Photo of George and Charlotte from Pippa’s Wedding

George wore an ivory double-breasted silk pleated shirt with Peter Pan collar and coordinating trim detail paired with knickerbockers in pale olive Vienne silk and a matching cummerbund.

WATCH: How Princess Kate Is Changing the Royal Parenting Rules

George adorably channeled dad William, who was a page boy in his uncle Prince Andrew’s wedding to Sarah Ferguson in 1986.

No doubt mom Kate passed along a few helpful tips to her 2-year-old daughter before the big day. She and Pippa made an adorable pair of bridesmaids as little girls in their uncle wedding ceremony in 1991.

RELATED: A Side-by-Side Comparison of Kate and Pippa’s Weddings

Pippa, 33, and Matthews, 41, became engaged in July 2016. The longtime couple has a “deep desire” to disappear from the spotlight in the longer term, a source told PEOPLE.

Another source said they are looking forward to settling down and “having children and leading a quiet life.”