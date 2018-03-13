This Could Be Prince George's Backup Career According to Dad Prince William

He be may be the future king, but Prince George could have another occupation in mind.

While attending The Met Excellence Awards at Kensington Palace on Tuesday evening, Prince William and Prince Harry chatted to honorees about their work and achievements.

One of the winners included Police Officer of the Year, PC Philip Stone, who had been honored for his work during the the Manchester Arena bombing and the Grenfell fire last year.

The princes also met with Cadet of the Year, Nabil Laasid, 17, who lives close to Grenfell and lost a close friend in the fire.

Today, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry met the inspirational winners of The Met Excellence Awards. The Awards took place last week and recognise @metpoliceuk officers, staff and volunteers for their work serving and protecting the public. pic.twitter.com/iDsDG0YlmW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 13, 2018

He was nominated by his supervisor, PC Jayne Richardson, who in a lighter moment told William that the Kensington and Chelsea district were looking for more volunteers.

“We are recruiting , actually so if George and Charlotte are keen?” she joked.

William laughed and said his 4-year-old son would jump at the chance.

“He is obsessed, actually, by the police….cars, toys, everything,” he said.

Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

George’s love of the police is well-documented. During a trip to Denmark last year, William hand-delivered a letter to Santa on behalf of George, who had written that he wanted a police car for Christmas.