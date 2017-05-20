See an Adorable Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Aunt Pippa’s Wedding!

All eyes were on Prince George and Princess Charlotte at their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding to financier James Matthews on Saturday.

The royal siblings joined the bridal party as a page boy and bridesmaid — and they couldn’t have been cuter!

Proud parents Prince William and Princess Kate watched as their royal toddlers, who were dressed in adorable outfits by Pepa and Co., prepared to make their way down the aisle at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. Prince Harry was also in attendance.

Charlotte wore an ivory silk dress with a frilled collar, a nude pink sash and matching trim across the sleeves and neckline with hand-embroidered detailing. The bodice featured a vintage style lace panel and the dress carried a net petticoat with lace trim underneath. She also wore ivory opaque tights and beige soft leather shoes.

George wore an ivory double-breasted silk pleated shirt with Peter Pan collar and coordinating trim detail paired with knickerbockers in pale olive Vienne silk and a matching cummerbund.

Pepa Gonzalez says, “It was truly an honor to be part of this project and I was excited to take on the commission for all bridesmaid and page boy outfits. We have such fond memories of designing these bespoke garments for the children who all look so adorable and cute in their outfits.”

Charlotte, who also wore a floral headband, flashed a big smile with mom Kate as the little bridal party members prepared to walk down the aisle.

George, 3, adorably channeled dad William, who was a page boy in his uncle Prince Andrew’s wedding to Sarah Ferguson in 1986. And Charlotte, 2, was oh-so-sweet in her matching bridesmaid dress.

No doubt mom Kate passed along a few helpful tips to her 2-year-old daughter before the big day. She and Pippa made an adorable pair of bridesmaids as little girls in their uncle wedding ceremony in 1991.

Kensington Palace confirmed George and Charlotte’s roles in their aunts wedding in April.

Middleton, 33, and Matthews, 41, became engaged in July 2016. The longtime couple has a “deep desire” to disappear from the spotlight in the longer term, a source told PEOPLE.

Another source said they are looking forward to settling down and “having children and leading a quiet life.”