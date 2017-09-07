Royals
Prince George and More! See First Day of School Snaps of Royal Kids from Around the World
Prince George is just the latest royal to pick up his backpack and his pencils and head to school — see snaps of other royal youngsters starting their own first days here!
Posted on
More
1 of 5
PRINCE GEORGE
First day jitters get us all! A visibly nervous Prince George holds the hands of both his did, Prince William, and his teacher on the morning of his first day outside his new school, Thomas's Battersea, in London.
2 of 5
PRINCE VINCENT AND PRINCESS JOSEPHINE OF DENMARK
The 6-year-old Danish twins, who are the youngest children of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, posed with their parents for a few photos before their first day of school. Vincent was a little nervous, shedding a few tears — but Mom was there to give him a hug and save the day.
3 of 5
PRINCESS ATHENA OF DENMARK
Though she didn't have a formal photo shoot, the twins' cousin, Princess Athena, still had her first day captured — by her mom! Athena posed for a photo with dad Prince Joachim, which mom Princess Marie snapped on her phone ahead of the big day (and then shared on Facebook, like parents everywhere).
4 of 5
PRINCESS ELISABETH, PRINCE GABRIEL, PRINCE EMMANUEL AND PRINCESS ELEONORE OF BELGIUM
The four Belgian royal children — whose parents are King Philippe and Queen Mathlide — posed for a group photo outside of the palace in Brussels ahead of their first day. The family shared the photo on Facebook with a classic caption: "Back to school!"
5 of 5
PRINCESS ALEXIA OF THE NETHERLANDS
The middle daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima used the most Dutch mode of transport to get to her first day of high school: riding her bike. Her father, the King, snapped this photo of Alexia before she rode off.
See Also
More
More
Every Photo You Need to See from Prince George’s First Day of School
Prince George Won’t Receive ‘Any Special Treatment’ at His New School: ‘He’s Just Another Pupil’
The Brave Little Prince! George Heads Off for His First Day of School – Without Mom Princess Kate