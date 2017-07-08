See All the Glamorous Photos from Prince Ernst-August Jr.’s Controversial Royal Wedding

Prince Ernst-August Jr. got married in a religious ceremony on Saturday despite his father, Prince Ernst-August, publicly opposing the marriage.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Prince Ernst-August Jr. and Ekaterina Malysheva leave Hanover Market Church after their ceremony,

Friso Gentsch/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Prince Ernst-August Jr. and Ekaterina Malysheva walked through the crowd after saying their vows.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi and her brother Pierre Casiraghi attended the wedding.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo also attended.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Andrea Casriraghi his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo and their children, son Sacha Casiraghi and daughter India Casiraghi were spotted after the ceremony.

People Picture/haz/REX/Shutterstock

The bride's beautiful veil was on display as they knelt during the service.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Princess Alexandra of Hanover looked out at the gathered crowd from the church.

Friso Gentsch/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

A royals fan took a photo of the celebrations.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Princess Alexandra of Hanover helped adjust the bride's veil and train.

Silas Stein/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Hundreds gathered in the streets for the wedding.

People Picture/Willi Schneid/REX/Shutterstock

The celebration included a horse-drawn carriage.

