See All the Glamorous Photos from Prince Ernst-August Jr.’s Controversial Royal Wedding

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Prince Ernst-August Jr. got married in a religious ceremony on Saturday despite his father, Prince Ernst-August, publicly opposing the marriage.
By Maria Mercedes Lara•@maria_mercedes
Posted on July 8, 2017 at 12:05pm EDT
1 of 11
Prince Ernst-August Jr. and Ekaterina Malysheva leave Hanover Market Church after their ceremony,
2 of 11
Prince Ernst-August Jr. and Ekaterina Malysheva walked through the crowd after saying their vows.
3 of 11
Charlotte Casiraghi and her brother Pierre Casiraghi attended the wedding.
4 of 11
Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo also attended.
5 of 11
Andrea Casriraghi his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo and their children, son Sacha Casiraghi and daughter India Casiraghi were spotted after the ceremony.
6 of 11
The bride's beautiful veil was on display as they knelt during the service.
7 of 11
Princess Alexandra of Hanover looked out at the gathered crowd from the church.
8 of 11
A royals fan took a photo of the celebrations.
9 of 11
Princess Alexandra of Hanover helped adjust the bride's veil and train.
10 of 11
Hundreds gathered in the streets for the wedding.
11 of 11
The celebration included a horse-drawn carriage.