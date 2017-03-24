Prince Charles Thanks Medics Treating Those Injured in London Attacks: ‘How You Do It, I Don’t Know’

In the wake of the terrorist attacks in London on Wednesday earlier this week, Prince Charles paid a visit to King’s College Hospital today to visit with the people who were injured and those treating them.

The royal arrived at the hospital on Friday afternoon, where he shook hands with the hospital’s doctors and nurses who have aided in the care of several people hurt in Wednesday’s attacks.

“Thank you for all your marvelous efforts,” he told hospital staff.

He continued: “How you do it, I don’t know.”

The hospital has treated eight people who were affected by Wednesday’s attack. Two have been discharged, and of the six that haven’t, one, Leslie Rhodes, died on Thursday.

He also posed for a photo with Travis Frain, one of the patients who is recuperating in the hospital after the attack. Frain tweeted the photo and gave a “massive thanks” to Charles for his visit.

Just a quick update guys. Massive thanks to @KingsCollegeNHS and to @ClarenceHouse for visiting today. #londonattack pic.twitter.com/e0tVHJhse9 — Travis Dylan Frain (@travisfrain) March 24, 2017

Princess Kate also addressed the attacks at an event in partnership for her Heads Together campaign on Thursday.

“I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday’s terrible attack in Westminster,” she said. “We will be thinking of all the families, as we discuss the important issues we’re here to talk about.”

Also among the victims of the attacks were a Utah couple visiting London on vacation.