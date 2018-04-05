Prince Charles Swears Live on Radio in Response to Rumor He Travels with Personal Toilet Seat

Prince Charles channeled his dad, Prince Philip, and made a surprising gaffe while in Australia on Wednesday when he swore during a live radio interview.

The royal, 69, who is on a seven-day tour of Australia with wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was caught off guard when he was asked to comment on claims he brings with his own personal toilet with him when he’s traveling.

“Is it true that you carry your own toilet seat when you travel?” a Hit105 host asked the prince at an event in Brisbane.

“My own what?” Charles replied, before adding: “Oh, don’t believe all that c—p.”

The radio host then asked Camilla to back up his claims, asking her: “So he doesn’t carry his own toilet seat when he travels?”

“Don’t you believe that!” she replied.

Following the interview, Charles’ communications director, Julian Payne, hilariously referenced the rumor on Twitter, writing: “The Prince and the Duchess’s tour of Australia and Vanuatu begins: 30 engagements, 7 days, 1 Commonwealth Games, 0 personal loo seats.”

The Prince and The Duchess’s tour of Australia and Vanuatu begins: 30 engagements, 7 days, 1 Commonwealth Games, 0 personal loo seats pic.twitter.com/Lou5Looaf1 — Julian Payne (@JPplustwo) April 4, 2018

The claim was published in a new unauthorized biography of Prince Charles, Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles.

In the book, British investigative journalist Tom Bower, also alleges that Prince Charles’ felt threatened by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s popularity. Further claims in the book include reports that Charles confronted his mother, Queen Elizabeth, about Camilla and that the monarch called her “that wicked woman” after “several martinis.”