Grandpa Prince Charles Says Prince George’s Back-to-School Nerves Are ‘Character Building’

Proud grandpa Prince Charles couldn’t wait to hear how Prince George survived his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London — and he completely understood his jitters.

The young royal bravely walked into his brand new school on Thursday — looking more nervous than he did just a half-hour before for a smiley first-day photo with dad Prince William on the steps of his Kensington Palace home!

And Charles, 68, sympathized with his grandson. “Poor old thing. He’s been left there to have to get on with it, when the parents go away is always the problem,” he told ITV News on Thursday during outing in Scotland, before adding with a wry smile, “It’s good for you in the end, I suppose. It’s character building, I suppose!”

Charles was then asked if he had given his grandson any advice. “Of course not,” he chuckled. “He wouldn’t take it from me I don’t think at that age. But I’ll be interested to hear how he got on. At that age, you don’t worry quite so much about going to school as you do when you get a bit older. It’s that business of meeting new people and wondering, you know.”

It’s been a landmark week for the royal family as Princess Kate revealed on September 4 that she is expecting her third child — a sibling for George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. But that came with the news that she is again suffering from severe pregnancy sickness, Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG) — which resulted in her having to cancel an appearance at two events, and sadly, she was not well enough to be at the school gates alongside William and George on Thursday.